2-year-old girl, woman struck by car after jumping curb in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman and a 2-year-old girl were injured after a car jumped a curb in Harlem on Wednesday.

The vehicle was driving southbound on Frederick Douglass Boulevard near West 131 Street around 12:45 p.m. when it jumped a curb after trying to avoid a crash.

A 68-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl were injured.

Both were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition and are expected to be ok.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Harlem Hospital for observation.

No criminality is suspected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

