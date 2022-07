Man shot several times in the back in Harlem; sources say suspect barricaded himself

EMBED >More News Videos A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot several times in the back in Harlem.It happened on 148th Street and St. Nicholas Ave just before 3:30 on Friday.Police are looking for a man wearing all black clothing.Sources say the suspect barricaded himself inside 761 St. Nicholas Ave.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.