Man shot several times in the back in Harlem; sources say suspect barricaded himself

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot several times in the back in Harlem.

It happened on 148th Street and St. Nicholas Ave just before 3:30 on Friday.

Police are looking for a man wearing all black clothing.

Sources say the suspect barricaded himself inside 761 St. Nicholas Ave.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

