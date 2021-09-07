Video shows shooting that left driver, teen critically injured in Harlem

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows shooting that left driver, teen critically injured

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Harrowing new video shows a shooting on Saturday night in Harlem that left a driver and a 15-year-old critically wounded.

The shooting happened at the corner of 131st Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say the teenager was standing outside the vehicle and got into an argument with an unidentified man inside the car.

The man fired several shots and hit the teen in the torso and the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle in the head.



Both victims are listed in critical condition.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

The NYPD has also released surveillance images of several people wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Family speaks after boy, grandmother critically hurt in NJ hit and run
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityshootingteenagercab driverstaxi
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Exclusive: Family speaks after boy, grandmother critically hurt in NJ
Tourist critically injured during incident on pedicab in NYC
Queens couple recalls night Ida flooding destroyed everything
Out-of-towner saved by NJ farmer with tractor during Ida flooding
FEMA announces grants for NYC homeowners impacted by Ida
Man with woman, dog slashed in eye during unprovoked attack in NYC
Show More
Biden approves disaster declarations ahead of NYC, NJ visits
Long Island shelter welcomes more than 50 dogs from Louisiana
AccuWeather: Plenty of sun, low humidity
6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park
Doctor warns of COVID 'misinformation,' urges vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News