Video shows shooting that left driver, teen critically injured in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Harrowing new video shows a shooting on Saturday night in Harlem that left a driver and a 15-year-old critically wounded.The shooting happened at the corner of 131st Street and Eighth Avenue.Police say the teenager was standing outside the vehicle and got into an argument with an unidentified man inside the car.The man fired several shots and hit the teen in the torso and the 24-year-old driver of the vehicle in the head.Both victims are listed in critical condition.The suspect ran away from the scene.The NYPD has also released surveillance images of several people wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------