14-year-old boy shot and killed in Harlem identified

Justin Streeter of Plainfield, New Jersey was shot in the head at East 128th Street just east of Park Avenue.
Police got the call for shots fired just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Arriving officers found Streeter along with a 15-year-old boy shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.
Why the teens kids were shot and who pulled the trigger remains a mystery.
But neighbors say it's part of a disturbing pattern.
"When I was 14 and 15, I knew of no one who had a gun," one man told Eyewitness News. "The only time we seen guns was on TV."
"The area has been getting aggressively violent over the years," said another. "I've been this in area about nine years now. Since the economy has been tanking, the community has been in revolt."
Later today, Mayor Eric Adams will convene the Mayors Against Illegal Guns summit, joining forces with other cities to discuss common strategies to battle gun violence.
The mayor will appear live on GMA this morning, along with the mayors from Buffalo, St. Louis and Little Rock, to discuss the summit.
He will then hold the meeting, followed by an availability with the mayors at Gracie Mansion.
It remains unknown whether the victims knew the shooter, but police believe it was a targeted incident.
