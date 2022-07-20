14-year-old boy shot and killed in Harlem identified

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen shot and killed in Harlem identified

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have identified the 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Streeter of Plainfield, New Jersey was shot in the head at East 128th Street just east of Park Avenue.

Police got the call for shots fired just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Arriving officers found Streeter along with a 15-year-old boy shot in the leg. He is expected to survive.

Why the teens kids were shot and who pulled the trigger remains a mystery.

But neighbors say it's part of a disturbing pattern.

"When I was 14 and 15, I knew of no one who had a gun," one man told Eyewitness News. "The only time we seen guns was on TV."

"The area has been getting aggressively violent over the years," said another. "I've been this in area about nine years now. Since the economy has been tanking, the community has been in revolt."



Later today, Mayor Eric Adams will convene the Mayors Against Illegal Guns summit, joining forces with other cities to discuss common strategies to battle gun violence.

The mayor will appear live on GMA this morning, along with the mayors from Buffalo, St. Louis and Little Rock, to discuss the summit.

He will then hold the meeting, followed by an availability with the mayors at Gracie Mansion.

It remains unknown whether the victims knew the shooter, but police believe it was a targeted incident.

ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
EMBED More News Videos

An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityharlemmanhattannypdshootingteen shotcrimestoppers
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, killed after vehicle breaks down in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Will feel like 100
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers
NYC beaches, Long Island beaches to reopen after shark sightings
Ivana Trump's funeral set to be held on Upper East Side today
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630M for Friday's drawing
Show More
7 On Your Side: More customers overcharged while buying out car leases
1,800 MTA Heroes help keep the NYC subway system running safely
Man killed while reserving parking spots for 'Law and Order' shoot
FDNY rescues dog thrown off bridge into Harlem River
$5K reward offered for man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker
More TOP STORIES News