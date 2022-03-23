Shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem after traffic accident

The officer's vehicle was sideswiped by an SUV, preliminarily identified as a white Ford, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
As both vehicles pulled over, driver of Ford opened fire
The driver of the Ford then drove away.
No one was struck and the off duty officer did not return fire.
Police are now searching Harlem and Queens for the vehicle, which has not been found.
