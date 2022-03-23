Shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer in Harlem after traffic accident

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Shots were fired at an off duty police officer in Harlem after getting into a minor accident on the way to work.

The officer's vehicle was sideswiped by an SUV, preliminarily identified as a white Ford, just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

As both vehicles pulled over, driver of Ford opened fire

The driver of the Ford then drove away.



No one was struck and the off duty officer did not return fire.

Police are now searching Harlem and Queens for the vehicle, which has not been found.

