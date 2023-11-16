Man shot, killed outside busy street in Harlem; police searching for gunman

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death on a busy street in Harlem on Wednesday.
The unidentified man was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in front of 215 W. 116th Street just after 9 p.m.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he was pronounced dead.
Police are looking for a male suspect who fled from the scene.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
