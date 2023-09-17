Police say the fight happened on the 2 line over the sale of a "Nutcracker," an alcoholic drink.

Man beaten, slashed during dispute over alcoholic drink in Harlem subway station

HARLEM, Upper Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering after he was attacked during a dispute at the 116th Street subway station in Harlem.

Police say the fight happened on the 2 line over the sale of a "Nutcracker," an alcoholic drink.

The suspects punched the victim and shoved him out of the train when he stuck his arm between two subway doors, authorities said.

Officials say the suspects then allegedly slashed the man.

He is expected to fully recover. No arrests have been made.

