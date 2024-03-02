Riverside Church celebration honors life, legacy of Harry Belafonte

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a celebration inside the Riverside Church. The rhythm of African drummers set the tone for an outpouring of tributes to the legendary Harry Belafonte.

Hundreds filled the pews nearly a year after Belafonte's death - on what would have been his 97th birthday. Those who knew him well will tell you he lives on in his music, his acting and the impact he left as an activist.

RELATED | Harry Belafonte's family reflects on life, legacy

Web Extra: Harry Belafonte's family shares memories.

Shari is one of Belafonte's daughters.

"His stage performance was, in essence, to be there to support his activism. He wanted Civil Rights. He wanted to make sure that there was a place for all people," she said.

Belafonte and his daughter, Gina started the organization Sankofa in 2012.

"My father wanted to find an outlet in a way to which to bring the artistic community together and to also create content that would amplify the voices of disenfranchised people," she says.

Born in Harlem, Belafonte's Caribbean roots inspired his love for music. His album, 'Calypso' made him the first recording artist to sell over one million records. He also broke barriers in acting, becoming the first Black man to win an Emmy award.

For so many, his voice spoke volumes.

Shari Belafonte is also starting a new media organization in honor of Harry Belafonte. His children and grandchildren are certainly carrying on the torch to keep a light on his legacy.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.