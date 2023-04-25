Celebrities, politicians & more reflect on life of trailblazing singer, activist Harry Belafonte

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, has died at the age of 96.

Belafonte was born in Harlem in 1927 and died at his New York home of congestive heart failure with his wife by his side.

The legendary singer and activist revealed in multiple interviews throughout his life that he wanted to be remembered for his work not just as an artist, but as a champion of social justice.

As the news of his death spread on Tuesday, celebrities, dignitaries and politicians shared what Belafonte meant to the world.

Spike Lee

May God Have My Dear Friend HARRY BELAFONTE At A Peaceful Rest. We Are Losing Our Giants Left And Right. We Have To Celebrate Our Elders While They Are With Us.

Gov. Kathy Hochul

An extraordinary artist, a giant of the civil rights movement, and an incredible New Yorker. He will be so dearly missed.

Rev. Al Sharpton

"Harry Belafonte was a true mentor and friend. I am heartbroken to hear of his death but inspired by the long, fruitful life he led. He realized his platform gave him the ability to affect change. He used it to advance the civil rights movement and get others in his position off the sidelines. I cherished the time he would give me and others to both guide and correct us. He was a culture-changing entertainer, a history-changing activist, and an unmatchable intellectual. Rest in peace and power, Mr. B."

Tony Bennett

Met Harry in 1948 and knew then he would be a huge star. More than that, he fought for social justice and equality and never, ever gave up. Our dearest of friends, he will be deeply missed by myself and so many for all he contributed to the world.

Bernice King

"When I was a child, #HarryBelafonte showed up for my family in very compassionate ways. In fact, he paid for the babysitter for me and my siblings. Here he is mourning with my mother at the funeral service for my father at Morehouse College. I won't forget...Rest well, sir."

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

"This great son of Harlem leaves behind a legacy in the arts and in civil rights that has changed the world for the better. He will be truly missed."

Sen. Bernie Sanders

"Harry Belafonte was not only a great entertainer, but he was a courageous leader in the fight against racism and worker oppression. Jane and I were privileged to consider him a friend and will miss him very much."

VIDEO | Here And Now on February 24, 2019: Harry Belafonte Tribute

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.