Harry Belafonte remembered as champion of social justice

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Harry Belafonte was a man of many talents - an actor, producer, singer, and EGOT winner. He was an accomplished man who was also known as a champion of social justice.

On Saturday morning at the National Action Network, many gathered to remember Belafonte's work towards advancing equality - including film director Spike Lee.

Lee spoke about his personal experience with Belafonte, a family friend he called Mr. B.

"For me, it was a great example of very successful Black men. When Hollywood still wasn't ready for them, they broke through," Lee said.

Lee highlighted the work they did together.

"That film was 'BlacKkKlansman' - it was Mr. B's last role. It was a honor to have him in that scene - very historical moment where Jesse Washington was lynched," added Lee.

Belafonte's legacy will continue to be kept alive, not only by those who knew him, but by the stories and justice movements he participated in - something Rev. Al Sharpton says is unmatched.

"Till the very end he was committed to the cause. He would stand up for what is right," he said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.