Costumes, props among spectacles Harry Potter fans will be able to enjoy at upcoming NYC exhibit

NEW YORK CITY -- Mischief managed! Harry Potter fans, this is a message for you.

A brand new exhibit in New York City will leave you spellbound.

This year, the big apple will become home to all things Harry Potter with an exhibit that takes visitors on an immersive journey.

Guests will be able to see iconic moments from the movies, through costumes, props, and set pieces.

The exact location and opening date have not been revealed just yet, but it is said to be similar to the exhibit that opened last year at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute.

