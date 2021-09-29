2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx

Police say the incident happened in front of Harry S. Truman High School around 2:30 p.m.
A 15-year-old girl was slashed in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was slashed in the neck with a cutting object.
ALSO READ | United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
They were both taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip