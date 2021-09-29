2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx

2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two students were slashed outside a high school in Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened in front of Harry S. Truman High School around 2:30 p.m.

A 15-year-old girl was slashed in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was slashed in the neck with a cutting object.

They were both taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.


No arrests have been made at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

