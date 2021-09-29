2 students slashed outside high school in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11058699" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> United Airlines put in one of the first COVID vaccine mandates, and now it is firing nearly 600 employees who have refused to comply with it.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two students were slashed outside a high school in Bronx Wednesday afternoon.Police say the incident happened in front of Harry S. Truman High School around 2:30 p.m.A 15-year-old girl was slashed in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was slashed in the neck with a cutting object.They were both taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.No arrests have been made at this time.----------