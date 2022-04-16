Hate crimes up 76% in New York City in 2022, bias attacks targeting Jewish particularly high

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hate crimes are up dramatically this year in New York City, according to data released by the NYPD.According to the law enforcement agency, there have been 194 hate crimes committed in the city through April 10, compared to 110 at the same time last year, an increase of 76%.The numbers show that anti-Semitic crimes, in particular, are up 207%, from 28 to 86, while crimes against Black people are up 100%, from 13 to 26.After hate crimes targeting people of Asian descent soared in 2020 and 2021, they're down 32%, from 47 to 32, so far in 2022.In a release, the Hate Crime Task Force noted that the numbers are subject to change as bias cases currently under investigation could be reclassified.----------