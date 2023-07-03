At least 1 killed in crash involving 3 cars, garbage truck off Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge

HAUPPAUGE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- At least one person was killed in a crash involving three cars and a garbage truck off the Long Island Expressway in Hauppauge Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at Exit 57, the off-ramp of the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway.

Suffolk County Police are investigating what lead to the crash.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

