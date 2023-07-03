6 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured, some critically, when three cars collided in Washington Heights.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday at Audubon Avenue and West 179th Street.
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene short after it happened.
Video showed one of the vehicles overturned and a second knocked onto the sidewalk.
Two other vehicles, both parked, sustained damage as well.
Medics rushed three people to Harlem Hospital and three others to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia.
Some of the victims were said to be in critical condition.
NYPD investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.
ALSO READ | Shots fired by police as driver takes off on the Goethals Bridge
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.