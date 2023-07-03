6 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Washington Heights

Video showed one of the vehicles overturned and a second knocked onto the sidewalk. Mike Marza has details.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured, some critically, when three cars collided in Washington Heights.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Monday at Audubon Avenue and West 179th Street.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene short after it happened.

Video showed one of the vehicles overturned and a second knocked onto the sidewalk.

Two other vehicles, both parked, sustained damage as well.

Medics rushed three people to Harlem Hospital and three others to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia.

Some of the victims were said to be in critical condition.

NYPD investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

