Terrifying video shows the moment a 6-year-old girl playing in the waters of Hawaii ran away from an approaching shark.Anela Rezentes was playing in the shallow waters in Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu on Sunday. The girl spotted the shark's fin and quickly made a beeline to the shore.Fortunately, she was not hurt.Her mother says she was taking video of Anela playing in the waves when her daughter started darting out of the water.The shark apparently came within inches of the young girl before swimming away.