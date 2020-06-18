Pets & Animals

Red-tailed hawk rescued from front bumper of car on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A red-tailed hawk is recovering from injuries after it was rescued by two police officers on Long Island early Wednesday morning.

Nassau County police say the Marine Bureau officers were on their way to work when they saw the bird stuck in the front bumper of a Dodge Ram parked in Freeport.

The officers freed the hawk and called Volunteers for Wildlife in Locust Valley.

The bird was taken to the animal rescue's hospital for treatment.

Related topics:
pets & animalsfreeportnassau countyanimal rescuebirdshawk
