NYPD officers rescue injured hawk near busy NYC roadway

The officers responded to a 911 call about a hurt bird on the southbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway on West 95th Street around 8:30 a.m.
The eagle-eyed cops spotted the hawk and called for a cage.
The officers then wrapped the bird, that they named Lucky, in a blanket.
Lucky was taken to the wild bird fund on Columbus Avenue for treatment.
