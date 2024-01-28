Building basement walls collapse prompts evacuation of apartment building in New Jersey

HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a collapse that forced the evacuation of residents at an apartment building in New Jersey Sunday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the Hawthrone Gardens apartment complex at 100 Rock Road, where one of the two-story buildings that houses about 20 families had its basement wall cave in and collapse, according to Hawthrone Mayor John Lane.

The mayor says half of the basement and the building is now considered unsafe.

Officials originally evacuated four units that were under compromise, but further investigation found a stress crack on another section of the building, which prompted officials to evacuate the entire building.

No injuries have been reported.

Mayor Lane says ambulance corps members are on the scene, along with the fire and police departments.

Utilities in the entire building have all been turned off, including gas, electric and water.

The collapse is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

