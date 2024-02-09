Suspected Apple AirPod Max thieves caught on camera in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD on the hunt for a group of serial thieves who use mopeds and Citi Bikes to snatch Apple AirPod Max over-ear headphones off the heads of unsuspecting pedestrians.

The bandits work in pairs and have struck 21 times in Manhattan and Queens since September.

The latest robbery happened on January 18th in Astoria, when 16-year-old had his AirPod Max headphones snatched from him while standing on Steinway Street.

Police have released surveillance images of four suspects.

They are described as males with medium complexion.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking these suspects down.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

