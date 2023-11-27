Health tips to make it through the holiday season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a magical time of the year, but the winter holiday season can also be very busy and stressful.

Dr. Darien Sutton shared some tips with the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team on how to prepare.

Staying healthy during the holidays:

Pay attention to your heart health

- "Holiday heart syndrome" is defined as cardiac arrhythmias following a period of binge drinking, often during holidays, according to NIH.

- People are more likely to die from heart attacks between 12/25 and 01/01 than any time of year, according to AHA (may be attributed to overindulgence and stress)

Food and alcohol

- One-fourth of annual sales of spirits take place between Thanksgiving and New Year's

- The average person also gains 1-2 pounds during this time period

- Try to maintain a balance in diet, which can be tough with an abundance of sweets and other indulgent treats around

- If you are taking medications like Ozempic, pay attention to portion size and other factors as noted by the prescription

