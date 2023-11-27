  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Health tips to make it through the holiday season

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, November 27, 2023 1:31PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a magical time of the year, but the winter holiday season can also be very busy and stressful.

Dr. Darien Sutton shared some tips with the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team on how to prepare.

Staying healthy during the holidays:

Pay attention to your heart health

- "Holiday heart syndrome" is defined as cardiac arrhythmias following a period of binge drinking, often during holidays, according to NIH.

- People are more likely to die from heart attacks between 12/25 and 01/01 than any time of year, according to AHA (may be attributed to overindulgence and stress)

Food and alcohol

- One-fourth of annual sales of spirits take place between Thanksgiving and New Year's

- The average person also gains 1-2 pounds during this time period

- Try to maintain a balance in diet, which can be tough with an abundance of sweets and other indulgent treats around

- If you are taking medications like Ozempic, pay attention to portion size and other factors as noted by the prescription

ALSO READ | Shoppers temporarily evacuated from American Dream mall on Black Friday

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest from American Dream.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW