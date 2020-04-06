Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: As apex nears, ventilators in short supply

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Across the Tri-State as the coronavirus pandemic is believed to be approaching its apex, state and city officials are worried the supply of ventilators may run out.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's planning for a worst-case scenario this week with just a few more days before the city runs out of ventilators.

At a press conference, de Blasio said right now the hospital system is seeing roughly 200 to 300 patients a day in need of a ventilator and with a supply that will last longer than expected, but not as long as needed.

"This is certainly good news. We have bought a few more days. We believe we can get thru Tuesday or Wednesday with the supply we have, and we will update the number constantly," he said.

The mayor says the city has a reserve of just 135 ventilators set aside for rapid deployment. He's calling on the state and the federal government to send more.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also said the machines are the states biggest pressing need, and he vowed he would not "stop fighting to get us the equipment we need to save every life."

Murphy secured 500 more ventilators after "multiple conversations" with the White House, he said.

