Coronavirus News: 100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trailers outside Brooklyn funeral home: Police source

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- City officials say they responded to bodies in two unrefrigerated trucks outside a Brooklyn funeral home following reports of an foul odor.A police source told ABC News that two unrefrigerated trailers outside Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services on Utica Avenue each contained 50 bodies.Unrefrigerated trucks are not appropriate storage for bodies and unnecessary as the city had obtained freezer trucks to temporarily hold bodies for overwhelmed funeral homes until arrangements are finalized. Upon learning of the situation Wednesday, the city sent the proper storage equipment (a freezer truck) to hold the bodies.The owner of the funeral home indicated to city officials that its freezer stopped working.The state health department, which licenses funeral homes, was notified and will investigate. Summonses are expected for improper handling of human remainsNYPD responded to close the street for crowd control and to keep people away because of the risk of infection from bodies not stored in appropriate conditions. No criminality is suspectedThe city announced the freezer truck initiative last week as an alternate to having to temporarily bury unclaimed remains. The city believes these trucks can keep human remains frozen for up to a year.Funeral directors are required to store decedents awaiting burial or other final disposition in appropriate conditions and follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions.The investigation is ongoing.Borough President Eric Adams said he is putting together a committee that will find a way to deal with the bodies found at the funeral home. The committee will include everyone who is a part of "handling bodies" and will find a way to deal with the discovery.