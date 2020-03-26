Coronavirus News: 13 die of COVID-19 at same NYC hospital in 24 hours

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In the last 24 hours, 13 people have died of coronavirus at Elmhurst Hospital, a public hospital in Queens near LaGuardia Airport, which now puts itself "at the center of this crisis," according to a statement provided to ABC News by the city's health department.Elmhurst has a level one trauma center and is located in one of the most densely populated spots in the city's most populous borough.It is also the hospital to which Rikers Island inmates are rushed in the event of an emergency at the city's jail complex.Of the nearly 18,000 coronavirus cases in NYC there are at least 5,066 cases in Queens, the most of any borough.The health department's full statement is below: