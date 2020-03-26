coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 13 die of COVID-19 at same NYC hospital in 24 hours

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In the last 24 hours, 13 people have died of coronavirus at Elmhurst Hospital, a public hospital in Queens near LaGuardia Airport, which now puts itself "at the center of this crisis," according to a statement provided to ABC News by the city's health department.

Elmhurst has a level one trauma center and is located in one of the most densely populated spots in the city's most populous borough.

It is also the hospital to which Rikers Island inmates are rushed in the event of an emergency at the city's jail complex.

Of the nearly 18,000 coronavirus cases in NYC there are at least 5,066 cases in Queens, the most of any borough.

The health department's full statement is below:

"Elmhurst is at the center of this crisis, and it's the number one priority of our public hospital system right now. The frontline staff are going above and beyond in this crisis, and we continue surging supplies and personnel to this critical facility to keep pace with the crisis. We are literally increasing the effective capacity of the hospital on a daily basis by sending more doctors, nurses, ventilators and PPE to meet demand.

Over the last 24 hours, 13 people have passed away, but that is consistent with the number of ICU patients being treated there. Staff are doing everything in our power to save every person who contracts COVID-19, but unfortunately this virus continues to take an especially terrible toll on the elderly and people with preexisting conditions.

We need New Yorkers to do their part. Stay home. And don't seek emergency care for mild or moderate symptoms."

