coronavirus new york city

30-year FDNY veteran dies of COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is mourning this year's first active-duty death after a firefighter died of COVID.

Joe Ferrugia was a 30-year veteran of the department and a member of Ladder Company 142 in Queens.

Ferrugia was among the many first responders who served during the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center.

Ferrugia leaves behind three children.

The Firefighters Union describes the loss as 'heartbreaking' and 'devastating.'

Ferrugia was 61 years old.

ALSO READ | Man helping stranded motorist killed by hit and run driver in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Michael Agurkis,51, had pulled over to help a stranded motorist around 8:30 p.m. Friday along the Nassau Expressway in Springfield Gardens.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityozone parkqueenscoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthfdnyhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Of 50M doses, only 29M shots have been administered in US
NYC addresses inequity in COVID vaccination efforts
COVID Updates: Feds spent $200M on lost ventilators, watchdog group says
Community mourns photographer who died from COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter bears down with heavy snow, strong winds
Live Updates: NYS reschedules vaccine appointments at several locations
State of emergency in NYC, schools move to all-remote learning
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Share snow photos and videos here!
Mass transit and travel information for the Tri-State
New Jersey declares state of emergency, suspends NJ Transit service
Show More
Long Island expecting heavy snow, wind and storm surge
Westchester, Hudson Valley expecting heavy snow, travel problems
CT braces for winter storm, urges residents to stay off roads
Family of ski enthusiasts get snowed in at resort cabin
Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
More TOP STORIES News