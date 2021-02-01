30-year FDNY veteran dies of COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10172597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michael Agurkis,51, had pulled over to help a stranded motorist around 8:30 p.m. Friday along the Nassau Expressway in Springfield Gardens.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is mourning this year's first active-duty death after a firefighter died of COVID.Joe Ferrugia was a 30-year veteran of the department and a member of Ladder Company 142 in Queens.Ferrugia was among the many first responders who served during the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center.Ferrugia leaves behind three children.The Firefighters Union describes the loss as 'heartbreaking' and 'devastating.'Ferrugia was 61 years old.