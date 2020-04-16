Coronavirus News: 5th NYPD detective dies of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A detective who battled 9/11-related cancer has died from complications related to the coronavirus.Detective Robert Cardona was a 19-year veteran of the department.He joined the NYPD just months before the September 11, 2001 attacks and leaves behind an 8-year old son.The Detectives' Endowment Association called Cardona a "caring and courageous Detective."