Health & Fitness

Cafeteria at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC shut down due to listeria

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cafeteria at one of the best-known cancer hospitals in New York City has been shut down after testing positive for listeria, a food-borne bacteria.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on York Avenue in Manhattan confirmed to Eyewitness News that it closed the cafeteria that feeds patients and staff at midday Wednesday.

The hospital said the kitchen will be cleaned over the next several days and then retested, adding that listeria was not found in any food.

The State Department of Health said it is investigating three cases of listeriosis linked to the facility.

Three patients have been treated for the bacteria infection dating back several months.

Food for the patients is now being provided by an outside caterer.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessupper east sidemanhattannew york citylisteriacancer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons inflated, but will they fly?
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know
10-year-old boy, 2 teens among 5 shot on Bronx street
Whipping winds for Thanksgiving
Police: Suspect steals car in Bronx with elderly woman and boy inside
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
Firefighter hurt while battling NJ fire, large home gutted
Show More
Brooklyn man charged with providing material support to ISIS
Oldest woman in US, Harlem resident Alelia Murphy, dies at 114
Cyclist 'doored,' then gets summons while lying on NYC street
Reassigned coach calls for end to protests; new allegation surfaces
Father and son charged in Lincoln Tunnel drag racing crash
More TOP STORIES News