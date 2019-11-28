Cafeteria at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC shut down due to listeria

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cafeteria at one of the best-known cancer hospitals in New York City has been shut down after testing positive for listeria, a food-borne bacteria.Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on York Avenue in Manhattan confirmed to Eyewitness News that it closed the cafeteria that feeds patients and staff at midday Wednesday.The hospital said the kitchen will be cleaned over the next several days and then retested, adding that listeria was not found in any food.The State Department of Health said it is investigating three cases of listeriosis linked to the facility.Three patients have been treated for the bacteria infection dating back several months.Food for the patients is now being provided by an outside caterer.----------