Coronavirus Update: Can you go outside during the coronavirus pandemic?

"I'm a personal trainer And I teach Capueda the work that I do is all about humans and bringing humans together," Anna Costa said.
And staying away from each other.
"She says you can't be that close to each other you can't touch each other," Capueda said.
For 7-year-old Otto and 4-year-old Gus fresh air is exactly what the doctor ordered.
"You just do the best you can, let them know you're worried and try to keep things as normal as you can for them," Duke Nguyen, their father, said.
The coronavirus outbreak shut gyms and schools, sending more people into outdoor areas like Prospect Park in Brooklyn.
But even in a park, people urged to keep their distance - at least 6 feet.
"It's running. It's hiking. It's not playing basketball with five other people," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Playgrounds, usually a packed with children, are mostly deserted. Parents are now the gatekeepers of contact.
"We have to kind of stay in our own area, say hi and had to keep going," Lisa Walker said.
Can I go outside?
These are some simple ways you can protect you and your family from COVID-19 while enjoying the outdoors.
Everyone must:
Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Avoid games and activities that require close contact.
Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects. This includes playground equipment like slides and swings.
Don't share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol: When you return indoors,
before and after eating, after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing, and after touching surfaces or items that may be contaminated.
If you are sick or had contact with someone who is sick in the last 14 days:
You should stay home.
You may enjoy spending time in your own backyard or other personal outdoor space but should not go into public outdoor spaces.
