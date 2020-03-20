Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Can you go outside during the coronavirus pandemic?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On a summer-like day, wanting to spent some quality time outdoors is natural, but in during the coronavirus outbreak, it's important to follow some guidelines.

"I'm a personal trainer And I teach Capueda the work that I do is all about humans and bringing humans together," Anna Costa said.

And staying away from each other.

"She says you can't be that close to each other you can't touch each other," Capueda said.

For 7-year-old Otto and 4-year-old Gus fresh air is exactly what the doctor ordered.

"You just do the best you can, let them know you're worried and try to keep things as normal as you can for them," Duke Nguyen, their father, said.

The coronavirus outbreak shut gyms and schools, sending more people into outdoor areas like Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

But even in a park, people urged to keep their distance - at least 6 feet.

"It's running. It's hiking. It's not playing basketball with five other people," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Playgrounds, usually a packed with children, are mostly deserted. Parents are now the gatekeepers of contact.

"We have to kind of stay in our own area, say hi and had to keep going," Lisa Walker said.

Can I go outside?


These are some simple ways you can protect you and your family from COVID-19 while enjoying the outdoors.

Everyone must:

Avoid close contact with people, even when outside. Keep a distance of at least 6 feet to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Avoid games and activities that require close contact.
Avoid frequently touched surfaces and objects. This includes playground equipment like slides and swings.
Don't share equipment such as bicycles, helmets, balls or frisbees.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue in a closed container.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol: When you return indoors,
before and after eating, after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing, and after touching surfaces or items that may be contaminated.

If you are sick or had contact with someone who is sick in the last 14 days:
You should stay home.
You may enjoy spending time in your own backyard or other personal outdoor space but should not go into public outdoor spaces.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkprospect parkbrooklyncoronavirus new york citycoronaviruscoronavirus new york
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Gov. Murphy updates COVID-19 spread in NJ
Connecticut reports 3rd COVID-19 death, delays primary
Details: Cuomo orders 100% workforce reduction amid pandemic
Concern over coronavirus spread in Orthodox Jewish communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100% of NY workforce must stay home; over 8,000 COVID-19 cases
Details: Cuomo orders 100% workforce reduction amid pandemic
Brooklyn Diocese closes churches; no funerals, weddings, baptisms
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Concern over coronavirus spread in Orthodox Jewish communities
Nurses forced to ration supplies amid coronavirus outbreak
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
Show More
COVID-19 claims lives of 7 in Suffolk Co., 3 from retirement community
LIVE | Gov. Murphy updates COVID-19 spread in NJ
Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
NYC DHS apologies for relocation notice to homeless
More TOP STORIES News