Reopen NY: College sees student COVID cluster after off-campus parties

Officials say five students have been suspended for holding parties.
After several large parties were held last week, 20 students were found to test positive for COVID. A medical team was deployed to test all students on Friday, and a total of 71 cases were found.
As of Sunday morning, there were 105 positive cases on campus -- which makes up for 3% of students and faculty on campus this year.
As a result, school officials decided to close campus for instruction for two weeks to manage the potential spread.
School officials say more suspensions are likely as investigation into off-campus parties continues.
RELATED | How New York City and Tri-State area universities, colleges are reopening for fall 2020
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: