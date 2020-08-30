reopen ny

Reopen NY: College sees student COVID cluster after off-campus parties

By Eyewitness News
ONEONTA, New York (WABC) -- SUNY Oneonta will stop all on-campus learning for two weeks after a cluster of more than 100 students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say five students have been suspended for holding parties.

After several large parties were held last week, 20 students were found to test positive for COVID. A medical team was deployed to test all students on Friday, and a total of 71 cases were found.

As of Sunday morning, there were 105 positive cases on campus -- which makes up for 3% of students and faculty on campus this year.

As a result, school officials decided to close campus for instruction for two weeks to manage the potential spread.

School officials say more suspensions are likely as investigation into off-campus parties continues.

