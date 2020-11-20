COVID Live Updates: WHO panel advises against remdesivir use for hospitalized coronavirus patients

On Friday, a World Health Organization guidelines panel advised against using the antiviral remdesivir for hospitalized patients, saying there's no evidence it improves survival or avoids the need for breathing machines.
But in the U.S. and many other countries, the drug has been the standard of care since a major, government-led study found other benefits - it shortened recovery time for hospitalized patients by five days on average, from 15 days to 10.
Within the U.S., a federal guidelines panel and some leading medical groups have not endorsed two other therapies the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use -- Eli Lilly's experimental antibody drug and convalescent plasma, the blood of COVID-19 survivors. The groups say there isn't enough evidence to recommend for or against them.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC Schools reopening plan in the works
New York City's entire public school system is closed for in-person learning through Thanksgiving as coronavirus rates continue to tick upward, and it could be the first domino to fall in a larger rollback of the city's reopening from the first wave of COVID-19.
Many outraged parents are complaining that schools are shut down while businesses like bars and bowling alleys remain open, but city officials hinted that is likely to change soon.
Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the goal is to reopen schools by next month, although there is no clear path to an agreement with the United Federation of Teachers union on establishing an in-school threshold for students to return.
Cuomo said schools can "test out" of orange zones and reopen if they remain closed for at least four days, clean, and test people as they return.
Street closures in Newark
Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced that the Department of Public Safety and the Ambassador Unit will close streets leading into the East Ward to control the spread of COVID-19 beginning at 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. this Friday, November 20, 2020 and Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Residents who live in the affected area, namely zip code 07105, will be allowed to travel to address essential needs. Proof of area residency or proof that an essential need is being addressed will be required.
Pausing sports in Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont said all club and other team sports must pause activities until Jan. 19 Earlier this week, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference voted to postpone all interscholastic winter sports to January 19
The pause takes effect Monday. It does not apply to college or professional sports
Lamont said 17 school closures were due to sports team contacts, 29 outbreaks attributed to sports teams, and 235 teachers have had to quarantine due to contact with a sports team member.
COVID-19 update in Connecticut
In Connecticut, 36,339 COVID tests were administered and 2,353 came back positive (6.48% rate). In addition, 840 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 24) and there have been 21 additional deaths.
Smithsonian museums announce temporary closure
Due to rising regional and national cases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Smithsonian museums, including the National Zoo, will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23. This will impact the eight Smithsonian facilities in the Washington, D.C., region that had reopened to the public to date. Due to the changing nature of the situation, we are not announcing a reopening date at this time.
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adjusted its guidance Thursday to recommend that Americans do not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday next week.
The agency recommends that Americans celebrate the holiday at home with the people they live with, as gathering with family and friends from outside of the household can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.
Coronavirus results in 11 minutes? Here's how Lucira's new at-home test kit works
Lucira Health, a California-based biotech company started by four UC Berkeley graduate students, is releasing a COVID-19 home test kit under emergency FDA approval.
The company developed the kit to diagnose flu but was able to modify it for COVID-19 in a matter of months. The palm-sized test kit produces results in 30 minutes or less. The optimum time to test, according to Lucira Health, is a couple of days after symptoms develop.
Intubated COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank health care workers: VIDEO
A retired orchestra teacher battling Covid-19 in a Utah hospital turned to his true passion -- music -- to help spread some joy in the ICU.
Even while being intubated and unable to speak, Grover Wilhelmsen wanted to show his gratitude to the health care workers at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. The 70-year-old patient used pen and paper to communicate with a nurse and had one request.
NY adding or expanding micro-cluster targets in Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties
New York is adding to or expanding the micro-cluster zones in Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday. In Rockland, the yellow zone is being expanded to include Pearl River, West Haverstraw, Stony Point, Suffern. In Orange County, the state is adding a yellow zone around Newburgh, New Windsor, Middletown and Highland Falls. A yellow zone is also being added in Westchester County which includes New Rochelle, Ossining, Tarrytown, Yonkers and Peekskill.
250,000 COVID deaths: Where are the hardest hit communities in our area?
The country reached a grim but inevitable milestone Wednesday -- 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths. That's a quarter of a million Americans in just eight months.
No one knows the loss more than families living in the Tri-State area, where close to 55,000 people from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have died of COVID-19 since March.
That's enough to fill every single seat inside Yankee Stadium. 7 On Your Side Investigates analyzed death rate data for every community around the region to find the hardest hit areas.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
