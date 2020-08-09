Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates: CDC concerned about virus effect on children

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Centers for Disease Control has growing concerns about the coronavirus' effect on children.

The agency believes that about 600 children have come down with a rare illness that is linked to COVID-19. Experts say multi-system inflammatory syndrome attacks a child's vital organs.

It's been found in kids in more than 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Of those 600 children, 10 have passed away.

Doctors also say Latino and Black children are especially coming down with the mysterious illness -- they make up nearly three-quarters of all the cases.

In Brazil, the coronavirus death toll has now surpassed 100,000.

Yet even as cases continue to climb, most cities have reopened shops and dining and people have filled bars in cities like Rio de Janeiro.

And for the third day in a row, Germany has reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus.

It's a concerning spike for a country that had reported that they had pretty much contained the spread of the virus.

Here are more of today's headlines:

STIMULUS PACKAGE TALKS COLLAPSE
A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money collapsed in disappointment at week's end, making it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.

NYC CHECKPOINTS LIST
New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

FLORIDA RESCINDS TRI-STATE QUARANTINE ORDER
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days. The order signed by DeSantis also eliminated detailed requirements for when restaurant employees should be kept from reporting to work because of coronavirus concerns. Early in the national outbreak, DeSantis ordered that travelers arriving in Florida from then-hard-hit New York City and its suburbs quarantine themselves for two weeks, giving them a lot of the blame for spreading the disease in his state. But New York's statewide daily infection-rate has plummeted since late April and is now about one-tenth Florida's even though the states have similar populations.

MURPHY REMINDS TRAVELERS TO QUARANTINE
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy put out a reminder Friday to travelers and New Jerseyans returning from states on the travel advisory that a negative COVID-19 test result does not change the need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. It can take days for the virus to present itself at a level where a test would see it. In New Jersey, the spot positivity rate for tests from August 3 was below 2% again at 1.95%. The rate of transmission is 1.15. The state also reported 12 new deaths.
NEW YORK SCHOOLS CAN REOPEN
All school districts in New York are authorized to reopen this fall. "By our infection rate, all schools can re-open in all regions of the state," Governor Cuomo said. Each school district must have a reopening plan approved by the NYS Dept. of Health. Cuomo said each district should post a remote learning plan and a plan for testing.

'TAKE CARE' PACKAGES IN NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that 92% of people the Test & Trace Corps. has reached out to, they have gotten in touch with. The city estimates the compliance has prevented some 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases. The mayor urged residents to answer the call. The city is also providing "Take Care Packages" to people testing positive or that need to be quarantined. They are delivered to people's homes and contain masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, Kind bars, disposable thermometer, pulse oximeter (which takes your heart rate and oxygen level), Microsoft information cards for online workshops and training, and an information booklet from the city.

7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking ticke


7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.


