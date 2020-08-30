Coronavirus Live Updates: Clusters of new cases reported on college campuses in US

More than 182,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the virus.
The nation is approaching six million confirmed cases as college campuses in every state report clusters of new infections.
On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State's COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows.
Hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16, and intubations dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State's infection rate has been less than 1% for 22 straight days.
What to know about coronavirus:
Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Here are more of today's headlines:
6 additional NY bars/restaurants have liquor licenses suspended
The governor announced Saturday the New York State has suspended liquor licenses for six additional bars/restaurants after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders, bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 168.
Parents turn to microschools, learning pods as ways to teach children this fall
A few months ago, few people in the Tri-State area knew about microschools or learning pods, but the coronavirus pandemic is prompting parents in our area to consider the small group instruction method.
Suffolk County wants to keep New York City summer tourists who fled coronavirus
Suffolk County officials are making plans in hopes that summer tourists from New York City who fled the coronavirus stay on Long Island after Labor Day. They expect thousands will make seasonal tourist hotspots their new permanent home, and they are encouraging seasonal businesses to keep their doors open.
Pandemic Exodus: Who moved where during COVD-19?
It's a sad reality during the pandemic: People are leaving New York City in record numbers and moving companies are so busy they are even turning people away.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
abc7NY Phase Tracker: