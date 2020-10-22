Coronavirus News: COVID exposure shuts down fire department in Bergen County

The Washington Township Fire Department in Bergen County says it is performing contact tracing and testing for members who were exposed.
The town's emergency services will continue to be covered through mutual aid departments in neighboring towns.
"The Township Fire department is working in conjunction with the Township OEM, Administration and the Health Department on implementing our return to service plan," the department said in a statement.
"Our utmost concern is always the safety of our residents and the members of this department," the statement continued. "We are not taking these steps lightly and we would just like the residents to know that you remain safe and protected."
