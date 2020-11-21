COVID Live Updates: Centers for Disease Control says most infections spread by asymptomatic people

Those findings were published Friday on the agency's website.
According to the CDC, 24 percent of spread is from asymptomatic people compared to 41 percent that comes from people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The remaining third are from those who are believed to be pre-symptomatic.
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. announced he has tested positive for COVID: "Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines."
NYC Test & Trace Corps launch new tool to verify official contact tracers
A new tool will allow New Yorkers to easily verify that a person reaching out to them is an official contract tracer. The NYC Test & Trace Corps announced on Friday the launch of "Validate My Tracer." Mayor Bill de Blasio again warned New York City is headed for new restrictions as data shows COVID-19 cases are still rising.
"We are proactively launching this tool to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible," said Lisa Hendricks, Chief Technology Officer of the NYC Test & Trace Corps. "Contact tracing is a tried and true public health measure, and this new technology improves upon that practice."
Nassau County launches safe Thanksgiving campaign
Concerns continue to increase about a spike in already-increasing coronavirus rates after the Thanksgiving holiday, and the CDC has warned against traveling and gathering with anyone outside your household as COVID-19 rages across the nation. On Friday, Nassau County unveiled a new campaign to convince residents to stay home. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Larry Eisenstein spoke about celebrating the holidays safely this season, as well as testing and quarantine requirements that travelers will be required to undergo.
NY Gov. Cuomo to receive International Emmy Award for COVID leadership
The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Friday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York will receive this year's International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The academy credited Cuomo's "masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world." The Emmy will be presented to during the academy's live awards show streaming at 11 a.m. on the academy's website on November 23.
Not just a number: Millions grieving the 250,000 Americans dead from COVID-19
As the nation reached a grim milestone of 250,000 COVID-19 related deaths this week, the true number of people affected, including those who are mourning, is much larger than that. Researchers analyzed something called the "bereavement multiplier." It shows just how widespread the grief can be. When one person dies, it can affect at least nine other immediate family members.
Cuomo sticker lets governor peek in on your Thanksgiving gathering
A sticker company in Buffalo is cashing in while poking fun at Governor Andrew Cuomo's statewide mandate limiting holiday gatherings. The company Zoom Buffalo is selling window stickers called "The 11th Guest," a reference to the order allowing only 10 people at indoor gatherings. Families can have Governor Cuomo peeking in on them to keep an eye on on holiday festivities to ensure there is a proper number of guests.
New Jersey coronavirus update: What's next? It's not obvious, Murphy says
What's next for New Jersey? Governor Phil Murphy says it's not obvious. Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Murphy said he would not shut indoor dining in restaurants without "absolute evidence" of spread. While next steps may not be obvious, Murphy also said everything is on the table.
