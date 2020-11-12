Coronavirus Updates: Stay-at-Home advisory issued in Chicago

As part of the advisory, Chicagoans are asked to only leave the house for work or school or essential needs, which include getting medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, getting takeout food or to receive deliveries.
The coronavirus pandemic is now surpassing previous records across the country, with 144,000 new cases were reported Wednesday in the biggest increase yet.
More than 65,000 Americans are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an all-time high, and in fact, every state is now seeing increases in cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ventilator use.
Texas on Wednesday became the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California closed in on that mark as the surge of COVID infections engulfs the country.
The U.S. has recorded over 240,000 deaths and more than 10.3 million confirmed infections, and while the CDC says "adopting universal masking can help avert future lockdowns," many cities and states still don't require masks.
Nurse's heartbreaking message
Mexico is getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases in just the past day, according to Johns Hopkins University. Sergio Hernandez was one of those on the frontlines battling to try and save those who contracted COVID-19.
But that battle came to an end when the virus he was fighting took his own life.
"Because I will come back, this is not a goodbye. I am sure I will come back after a few days." These were some of the last words Hernandez recorded before he lost his short battle with the virus.
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message to those with COVID-19 fatigue
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a hopeful message for those suffering from COVID-19 fatigue: "The cavalry is coming" in the form of a vaccine and "help is really on the way."
Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that vaccines being developed "are going to have a major positive impact" once they start being deployed in December and early into next year. He says he hopes by April, May and June "the ordinary citizen should be able to get" a vaccine.
In the meantime, Fauci says there are fundamental things Americans can do to stem the spread of the deadly virus. They include "universal and uniform" wearing of masks, avoiding crowds, keeping social distance and washing hands. He says that sounds simple against a very difficult challenge but "it really does make a difference."
NJ Gov. Murphy exec. order
With coronavirus cases surging in New Jersey, Governor Murphy signed an executive order to give towns and cities the option to limit hours at non-essential businesses after 8 p.m. Murphy's decision is a change from the spring when he ordered statewide closures and declined to adopt a regional approach. Murphy warned of tighter restrictions if cases continue to rise.
☑️1,827 patients in our hospitals – a number we haven’t seen since June 4th— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 12, 2020
☑️360 patients in our ICUs – the highest number since June 13th
☑️117 ventilators in use – a number we haven’t seen since July 7th pic.twitter.com/WBdcKsf8Vf
NYC preparing to close schools immediately if positivity threshold reached
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that New York City is preparing to temporarily close schools if the current spike of new coronavirus cases surpasses the predetermined threshold. The city's rolling seven-day positivity average continues to tick upward, and de Blasio said schools will be closed to in-person learning immediately if it reaches 3%. Currently, the seven day average is 2.60% but has seen a steady rise.
Interstate youth hockey suspension
Seven states in the northeast are suspending interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective Saturday, November 14, through at least the end of the year in response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. They said in a joint statement that as case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
NJ mayor in quarantine after exposure
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh announced his is self-quarantining after being exposed to a person with the coronavirus.
"Unfortunately, I have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19," he said. 'Therefore, while I am asymptomatic and this morning's rapid test was negative, out of an abundance of caution, I will work from home through the weekend and abide by public health protocols. I will provide further updates early next week."
New restrictions begin in NJ due to COVID uptick
Cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in New Jersey, as the state reported its highest daily total in seven months ahead of new restriction set to take effect Thursday evening. Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday there were 3,877 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 260,430. There were 21 additional fatalities, raising the state death toll to 14,661. The single-day total was the highest since April 24, when 4,247 cases were reported.
Seton Hall University switches to all-remote learning
Seton Hall University announced Wednesday they are pivoting to all-remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester. The university says all three of their campuses including South Orange, Newark and Nutley/Clifton will switch to remote learning beginning on Thursday, November 12.
Staten Island Catholic Elementary schools switch to remote
As average positivity rates in many parts of Staten Island have increased to as high as 5.2%, Gov. Cuomo announced that the greater part of Staten Island is now a yellow zone. All Catholic elementary schools in the Staten Island region will transition to remote learning starting Thursday and for the foreseeable future.
New York senator describes experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial
A New York state senator is speaking out about his decision to participate in a vaccine trial for COVID-19. Sen. Brad Hoylman said he has always been a supporter of vaccines and wanted to do his part. Hoylman still doesn't know if he got Pfizer's actual vaccine or a placebo.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
