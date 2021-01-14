COVID Live Updates: Promising trials for Johnson & Johnson's 1 dose vaccine

Also, it had minimal side-effects after just one dose.
The company says it expects to release more details later this month.
It's hoping to apply for authorization from the FDA soon after that.
Jones Beach drive-thru mega-vaccine center opens
New York State opened its third mass vaccination site Thursday morning at Jones Beach. The site will operate as a drive-thru.
This comes as we are seeing more cases of the more contagious variant that was reported first in the UK. There are now at least 15 confirmed cases statewide.
The Javits Center in New York City and a facility in White Plains also opened this week to the 7 million New Yorkers who are now eligible, that's groups 1a and 1b, which includes seniors 65 and older.
Gov. Ball music festival announces 2021 dates
The popular Governor's Ball music festival in New York City has announced their 2021 dates on Wednesday. The Gov. Ball website says the festival will take place from Sept. 24-26. The team says they are working closely with city and state authorities to ensure a safe experience for all amid the COVID pandemic.
101-year-old WWII vet in New York gets COVID vaccine
A 101-year-old World War II veteran in Upstate New York is now arming himself in the fight against COVID-19.
Robert Read arrived at a vaccination center in the town of Sullivan on Monday and was looking forward to getting his first dose of the vaccine. He was among the first seniors to get the vaccine as part of Group 1B, which includes people over the age of 75.
Nassau Co. Executive Laura Curran has been exposed to COVID-19
Following the appropriate public health protocols set forth by the CDC, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will be quarantining for the recommended 10-day period due to a recent exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.
Curran is said to be feeling well and will be getting tested during her quarantine which will begin immediately and end on Friday, January 22, pending test results.
NYC podiatrist among volunteers helping with COVID vaccinations
As more New Yorkers qualify for the coronavirus vaccine, there is a growing urgent need for more staff to vaccinate all those lining up for shots.
In Nassau County, doctors and nurses are answering the call for help by volunteering their time.
It would appear as though Dr. Harvey Katz -- the vaccinator -- has been doing this his whole life. However, what his patients may not realize is Dr. Katz is actually a podiatrist who works in Manhattan.
Blood drive at Newark airport also tests for coronavirus antibodies
People had a chance to find out if they had COVID-19 while helping others at the same time on Tuesday. The American Red Cross of New York held a blood drive at Newark Airport.
NJ to begin vaccinating those 65 and older Thursday: Murphy
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday that the state will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those 65 and older on Thursday, as well as anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 who have medical conditions. Meanwhile, Murphy also announced that the state had crossed the threshold of 20,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
2 variant cases of 15 in NYC
Two of the 15 cases identified in New York State that had the more contagious COVID variant are in New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he just received that information during his news conference on Wednesday. One of the infected persons had traveled from the UK. Mayor de Blasio renewed his call for a travel ban from the UK to NYC.
"Two cases, obviously they are being followed up and supported, Test and Trace, and we will follow up with updates," he said.
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
Monique Horbaczewski's future is fading away as her husband Bob teeters on the verge of death. Monique told KPNX that her husband, a fit 42-year-old father of three children who has no underlying conditions, is battling COVID-19.
"The ICU doctor told me that there's very little to hope and a lot that can go wrong," she said.
The Horbaczewski family contracted the coronavirus in December, but Bob is the only one who is still battling. He has been on a ventilator since Christmas.
