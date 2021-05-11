Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Unilever to give free popscicles, Klondike shakes at vaccination sites

On Friday, Unilever says it will be giving away free popsicles and Klondike shakes to several vaccination sites across the US, including New York.
The one-day event is part of the company's "Day of Service" which started last year to help communities affected the most by the pandemic.
Unilever is also donating $25 million in goods and services towards pandemic relief this year.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
The world-famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.
The hotel on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South will open once again on May 20.
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use in adolescents
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.
Pop-up vaccine sites coming to mass transit locations
Eight new pop-up vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations, Governor Cuomo announced on Monday. The sites will run from Wednesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 16.
As an incentive, the state is offering a free seven-day Metro Card or free round trip LIRR or Metro-North ticket per vaccination. Click here for times and locations.
SUNY, CUNY schools to require COVID vaccinations for fall
SUNY and CUNY schools in New York will require COVID vaccinations for all in-person students beginning this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
NYC COVID update
New York City's positivity rate is at 2%, the lowest in six months.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
