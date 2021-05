Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Unilever to give free popscicles, Klondike shakes at vaccination sites

Here are more of today's headlines:

On Friday, Unilever says it will be giving away free popsicles and Klondike shakes to several vaccination sites across the US, including New York.The one-day event is part of the company's "Day of Service" which started last year to help communities affected the most by the pandemic.Unilever is also donating $25 million in goods and services towards pandemic relief this year.The world-famous Plaza Hotel is preparing to reopen its doors to guests for the first time in more than a year.The hotel on Fifth Avenue and Central Park South will open once again on May 20.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age Eight new pop-up vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations, Governor Cuomo announced on Monday. The sites will run from Wednesday, May 12 to Sunday, May 16.As an incentive, the state is offering a free seven-day Metro Card or free round trip LIRR or Metro-North ticket per vaccination.SUNY and CUNY schools in New York will require COVID vaccinations for all in-person students beginning this fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.New York City's positivity rate is at 2%, the lowest in six months.