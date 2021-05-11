coronavirus new york city

Broadway shows Lion King, Hamilton, Wicked reopening dates announced on GMA

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Reopening dates announced for Broadway shows

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway musicals Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King jointly announced they are returning Sept.14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Gershwin Theatre and the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.

The news was revealed Tuesday on GMA by cast members Alexandra Billings (aka Madame Morrible in Wicked), Krystal Joy Brown (aka Eliza in Hamilton) and L. Steven Taylor (a.k.a. Mufasa in The Lion King).


Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that Broadway shows will be allowed to open again in New York City on Sept. 14.

Tickets are currently on sale with theaters being sold at 100% capacity. Theaters can sell every seat, and they will then determine, based on demand, how and when they reopen.
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on the planned reopening of Broadway and new capacity rules for Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.


That means shows are likely to reopen on a rolling bases, with most opening in September.

Cuomo said he prefers theaters to require 100% vaccination but that the state cannot mandate the use of vaccinations that are under emergency use authorization.

"September is a long way away," he said. "They will have to make a market decision, because they need a high capacity. So see where we are in September, and they will have a range of options. My option that I like is 100% vaccine."
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Cuomo made the Broadway annouement during his COVID briefing Wednesday.



The governor said the state will continue to work closely with Broadway industry partners to plan for the safe, successful return of this world-class cultural experience.

ALSO READ | You can soon get vaccinated at one of these subway, train stops
EMBED More News Videos

Eight new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to mass transit stations in New York this week with incentives.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusthe lion kinghospitalscoronavirus pandemiclion kingcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19lin manuel mirandahealthhospitalhamiltonnyc newsbroadway
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: Unilever to give free Klondike shakes at vaccination sites
NYRR to increase number of runners for upcoming events
NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
LIST: Free admission to these city attractions if you're vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway, more cops deployed after Times Square shooting
2 Asian men taking photos randomly attacked in NYC
Freight elevator drops with 25 people inside in NYC
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash on Long Island Expressway
Mom shopping with daughter speaks out after Times Square shooting
Suspect attacks 2 men after crash in Queens
Search for man in anti-Asian subway station attack in Manhattan
Show More
How proposed legislation could reimburse New Jersey drivers
AccuWeather: Getting gusty
COVID Live Updates: Unilever to give free Klondike shakes at vaccination sites
NYC's iconic Plaza Hotel reopening to guests after more than a year
LIST: Free admission to these city attractions if you're vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News