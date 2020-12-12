COVID Live Updates: US government orders 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Emergency authorization could come within days, potentially making the shot the second vaccine cleared for use in the United States.
Research shows that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95% effective, but Moderna's doesn't have to stay quite as cold during storage and shipping.
Meanwhile, late Friday night, the FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
It is now getting ready to be shipped across the United States, and that distribution could start as soon as Saturday.
What to know about coronavirus:
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
CityMD locations closing early Saturday
All CityMD locations, a prominent COVID-19 testing site in the New York City area, will be closing at 2:00 p.m. for CityMD Staff Appreciation Day. The walk-in medical clinic will return to normal weekend hours on Sunday, December 13.
On Saturday, December 12th, all locations will be closing @ 2:00pm for CityMD Staff Appreciation Day. We will be returning to normal weekend hours on Sunday, December 13th. Thank you to all our CityMD #healthcareheroes on the front lines serving our communities ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fWsFRowFzh— CityMD (@CityMD) December 10, 2020
Grim single-day US deaths record
3,309 deaths were reported on December 11, shattering the previous grim single-day record death toll of 3,124 set just this past Wednesday.
10 bars, restaurants in NJ accused of COVID violations in NJ
Ramping up enforcement of COVID-19 orders as the virus surges in New Jersey, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced they are seeking to suspend the liquor licenses of 10 New Jersey bars and restaurants accused of violating the heightened restrictions placed on eating and drinking establishments by Governor Murphy last month.
Nassau County cancels high-risk sports seasons
Section XI, the governing body for public school sports in Suffolk County, will not play the high-risk winter sports of boys and girls basketball, wrestling and competitive cheerleading during this school year, section executive director Tom Combs said. Combs said the kids can play if the Governor allows high risk sports
White House says FDA chief's job on the line if vaccine isn't authorized by end of day
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day. Sources tell ABC News that Meadows suggested his job could be on the line if his agency doesn't authorize the emergency use for the vaccine. The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.
NJ numbers and liquor license suspensions
New Jersey reported 3,821 new positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday. The positivity rate for all PCR tests recorded on December 7 was 9.95%. Additionally, 55 more deaths were reported. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control are seeking liquor license suspensions for 10 bars and restaurants for violations of the state's public health executive orders.
NEW: @NewJerseyOAG and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control are seeking liquor license suspensions for violations of our public health executive orders.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 11, 2020
➡️Wicked Wolf, Hoboken: 10 days
➡️30 Strikes Lane, Stratford: 10 days
➡️Eddie’s Bar and Liquors, Bayonne: 15 days pic.twitter.com/ePBByh19IU
Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC starting Monday
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that indoor dining would be shut down in New York City starting on Monday. Many restaurant owners have said that if forced to shut down again they aren't sure they will be able to survive the winter.
New Color Zone Rules in NY
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to trigger the various coronavirus restrictions and color zones in New York State.
COVID testing begins at LaGuardia Airport
LaGuardia Airport is starting a new COVID testing program Friday. New York City's Test and Trace Corps is also now offering rapid COVID testing right on the first level of the Terminal B parking garage. They can do 250 tests a day with results in as little as 15 minutes. The launch comes after New York set a record of more than 500,000 tests in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip