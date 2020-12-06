COVID Live Updates: U.S. surpasses 280,000 deaths, 10,000+ reported since Dec. 1

It was just this week, on December 1, that the U.S. surpassed 270,000 deaths.
Hospitalizations are on the rise in at least 40 states and nearly every region in the U.S. is seeing a rapid increase in cases.
What to know about coronavirus:
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
54% of Americans know someone who has died or been hospitalized: Survey
The majority of Americans now know someone who has died from COVID-19 or been hospitalized because of the symptoms. The number has climbed to 54% according to the Pew Research Institute. The number is up from 20% in May. The survey also asked about masks. More than seven in 10 people are bothered by others who don't wear a mask in public.
New NYS Numbers for Saturday
New York State reported 10,761 new cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. The results of 215,401 tests reported, so the statewide positive rate was 4.99%. There are 4,318 people being treated in state hospitals for COVID-19. Cuomo also announced an additional 69 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
NJ indoor sports restriction takes effect
On Saturday a new restriction took effect in New Jersey to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Indoor youth and adult sports will be paused through January 2. On Monday, outdoor gathering limits will be lowered from 150 to 25 people. This cap does not apply to political or religious gatherings, wedding ceremonies, or funerals.
Russia begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine
While many Americans anticipate the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, Russians are already receiving doses after the launch of an anti-COVID vaccination program. ABC News reporter Patrick Reevell reported that authorities have said vaccinations would begin Saturday in 70 medical facilities across Moscow. It was unclear exactly how many individuals would be getting the vaccine.
Cuomo op-ed: Schools offer smart lessons to curb COVID spread
In an op-ed piece by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, he argues that low positivity rates in schools show that it's possible to control the spread of COVID. The Newsday published op-ed has the governor compare the community positivity rates on Long Island versus the low rates of transmission in public schools. He says that public schools are proof that it's possible to control the spread of the virus if everyone follows public health guidelines.
US hits record 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at record-high levels nationwide, and officials expect the US will soon bear the full brunt of another surge of infections fueled by Thanksgiving gatherings. "We have not yet seen the full effect of a potential surge upon a surge," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Friday night. "The travel associated with Thanksgiving, the congregating at family and social gatherings with people indoors, sometimes without masks. So that may peak two to three weeks from now." And that surge will come right as travel and social gatherings will likely pick up again for the Christmas holiday.
Murphy releases Saturday COVID numbers for NJ
Governor Phil Murphy announced 5,367 new positive COVID cases in New Jersey on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 361,986. Murphy also confirmed 53 new deaths due to COVID, raising the total to 15,470. New Jersey also recorded a statewide positivity rate of 10.42%. "These numbers are alarming. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Mask up. Social distance. Stay informed," Murphy said. Fifteen of 21 New Jersey counties reported at least 100 new cases.
Saturday's COVID numbers for NYC
Mayor de Blasio announced Saturday 158 new hospitalizations due to cases. In addition, 2,179 new cases were reported. The new 7-day COVID positivity rate is 5% according to the mayor. "During this critical time in our city's history, we must band together to beat this pandemic. Consistency in following guidance is key, as well as getting tested," de Blasio said.
Today’s #COVID19 indicators:— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 5, 2020
• 158 new hospitalizations
• 2,179 new cases
• 5% positivity rate (7-day avg.)
During this critical time in our city's history, we must band together to beat this pandemic. Consistency in following guidance is key, as well as getting tested.
World can start dreaming of COVID pandemic's end: UN health chief
The U.N. health chief declared Friday that positive results from coronavirus vaccine trials mean the world "can begin to dream about the end of the pandemic," but he said rich and powerful nations must not trample the poor and marginalized "in the stampede for vaccines." In an address to the U.N. General Assembly's first high-level session on the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the virus can be stopped, "the path ahead remains treacherous."
Gov. Murphy signs executive order enrolling residents who choose to receive COVID-19 vaccine
In preparation for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines to New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy on Friday night signed an executive order, which automatically enrolls residents who choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine into the state's existing vaccine registry. The Governor's Executive Order changes inclusion into the New Jersey Immunization Information System from an opt-in to an opt-out program for residents who elect to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. That group of residents will be automatically enrolled into the system, and will then be permitted to opt-out of the registry 30 days after the public health emergency expires.
CDC advises indoor use of facemasks, except at home
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending the "universal use of face masks" and 9 other strategies to curb the spread of COVID-19, warning the virus has entered "a phase of high-level transmission." The agency says face mask use is most important in indoor spaces and outdoors when physical distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Within households, face masks should be used when a member of the household is infected or has had recent potential COVID-19 exposure. The CDC made the recommendations in a report that state and local officials use for strategic decisions about the virus.
Staten Island bar reopens, again defying COVID restrictions
A Staten Island bar that was shut down by authorities this week after the owners declared it an "autonomous zone" and remained open despite restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic has reopened, again defying state law. Lou Gelormino, the attorney for Danny Presti, co-owner of Mac's Public House in Midland Beach, said the bar reopened at 8:30 p.m. Friday night. Gelormino said there were about 100 customers inside.
Murphy calls Rep. Matt Gaetz 'putz' after NY Young Republican gala held in NJ
Governor Phil Murphy is blasting the New York Young Republican Club, which held their annual event at Maritime Parc in Jersey City. He specifically singled out one attendee, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, whom he called a "putz," a "fool" and said "he is not welcome" in New Jersey.
"I hope you are watching, Matt," he said. "You are not welcome in New Jersey and frankly, I don't ever want you back in this state."
Rep. Gaetz fired back with a tweet, "You're gonna regret this tweet when you move to Florida like the rest of New Jersey."
COVID vaccine rollout strategy to top NYC Council hearing
Representatives from New York-based Pfizer are answering questions at a New York City Council hearing amid a larger discussion on how the city plans to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine. Topping the list of issues are logistics and who will get the vacations first. On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo showed off the intricate packaging needed for a vaccine that must be kept at 94 degrees below zero.
Nassau County officials try to build public's confidence in COVID-19 vaccine
The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb on Long Island, where officials are trying to fight increased infection rates by opening more testing centers and by launching a public awareness campaign to increase the public's confidence in the upcoming vaccine. Nassau County's positivity spiked a whole percentage point in one day to 5% while it's at 6% in Suffolk County. Scientists say as many as 85% of citizens will need to take the new vaccine in order to protect our communities, but polls show that as many as half of Americans have doubts about it. The result is a grassroots campaign like the one unveiled by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran Friday. It sports Rosie the Riveter with a vaccine band-aid on her arm and the hashtag #WeCanDoItNassau.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip