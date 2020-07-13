coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC day care centers to reopen amid new safety measures

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City takes another big step forward Monday, as day care centers get the green light to reopen.

But the step forward does not come without some big changes.

Day care centers that do choose to reopen will have a number of new safety measures in place to protect both kids and the people who work there.

At the World of Wonders Childcare Center on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn they were expecting about 40 children at their 8 a.m. opening.

And changes are in place.

RELATED: NY officials monitoring uptick in COVID-19 cases after out-of-state travel

Child care facilities will have to perform health screenings on the kids, asking questions including: Are they showing symptoms? And have they traveled internationally?

Workers will also have to perform temperature checks on the children.

Kids are encouraged to put on a mask if they are over the age of two.

And inside the center, clear partitions at desks are required, along with smaller groups and social distancing.

RELATED: Cuomo fears increase in coronavirus cases amid outbreaks in other states

All this will help parents can get back to work.

Still, many child care centers say their enrollment is way down.

