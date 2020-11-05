Coronavirus News: New York City reports uptick in COVID cases on Staten Island

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

STATEN ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- New York City is reporting an uptick of COVID-19 cases on Staten Island.City officials say the spike is affecting two main zip codes, 10305 and 10314, and that a testing site will be set up at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in the coming days.A rapid test will be available, with results in 15 minutes, and contact tracing will be being on the spot for any positives tests.There will be no rollbacks for businesses at the moment, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is possible if the hyper local response does not yield success."We see the kind of increase that makes us concerned, that requires the kind of hyper local response that we used in Sunset Park, in Soundview, and in Southeast Queens successfully," he said. "We are going to apply that in Staten Island as well."Staten Island officials have organized what they're calling a Day of Action with faith leaders this Sunday, November 8, followed by a Get Tested Day of Action next Tuesday, November 10.There will be more than 75 volunteers distributing flyers, face coverings, and encouraging people to get tested.The borough will also have more than 70 Test & Trace Corps and Community-Based Organization staff on the ground, with 10 testing sites (mobile units, pop ups, community partners).The will also be a new partnership with Empire Outlets to serve as a PPE distribution site.The city is monitoring increases above 3% in both zip codes to ensure a larger outbreak doesn't occur."This is different from what we saw in Brooklyn and Queens," de Blasio said. "This is more isolated, less of an uptick, much more like Sunset Park and Soundview, and we think much more addressable quickly."