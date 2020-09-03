Coronavirus News: Parishioners advised to quarantine as priest, church staff member test positive

The priest and staff member work at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville.
The county says anyone who attended any of the following services must quarantine for 14 days from the last time they visited the church:
- August 24 - Morning Mass
- August 25 - Morning Mass
- August 29 - First Communion Ceremonies
- August 30 - All Masses, Except for the 9 am Mass
Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine.
The County is currently working closely with the Church, the Archdiocese of New York, the Pleasantville School District, and the Village and will continue to update the public as information becomes available.
