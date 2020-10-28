Coronavirus News: New restrictions in Paterson after recent spike in cases

coronavirus new jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New restrictions go into place starting Wednesday in Paterson, where there's been a recent spike in COVID cases.

The restrictions impact all bars and restaurants which will now close at midnight.

The restrictions apply to every day of the week.

Paterson's Mayor Andre Sayegh is expected to shed more light on his executive order at a news conference.

It's not yet clear how long the restrictions will stay in place.

The tightest restrictions in the New York metropolitan area went into effect in Newark.

Mayor Ras Baraka reports the number of positive coronavirus tests has shot up above 25 percent in the city's East Ward.

Citywide, the total is over 11 percent in Newark, compared to a statewide rate of about 4.5 percent.

"All of us have to be disciplined," he said Monday. "I think we have one more shot at this. This is the last leg of it. We have to stay disciplined and fight through this thing until a vaccine shows up sometime next year."

Every nonessential business, including restaurants, have to close their doors at 8 p.m.

Outdoor dining can continue until 11.

Salons and barbershops can operate by appointment only, and gyms have to clean their equipment for 30 minutes every hour.
Officials will revisit the new restrictions in Newark on November 10th.

