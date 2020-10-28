Coronavirus News: New restrictions in Paterson after recent spike in cases

The restrictions impact all bars and restaurants which will now close at midnight.
The restrictions apply to every day of the week.
Paterson's Mayor Andre Sayegh is expected to shed more light on his executive order at a news conference.
It's not yet clear how long the restrictions will stay in place.
The tightest restrictions in the New York metropolitan area went into effect in Newark.
Mayor Ras Baraka reports the number of positive coronavirus tests has shot up above 25 percent in the city's East Ward.
Citywide, the total is over 11 percent in Newark, compared to a statewide rate of about 4.5 percent.
ALSO READ: Zombie display to return after causing dispute in NJ neighborhood
"All of us have to be disciplined," he said Monday. "I think we have one more shot at this. This is the last leg of it. We have to stay disciplined and fight through this thing until a vaccine shows up sometime next year."
Every nonessential business, including restaurants, have to close their doors at 8 p.m.
Outdoor dining can continue until 11.
Salons and barbershops can operate by appointment only, and gyms have to clean their equipment for 30 minutes every hour.
Officials will revisit the new restrictions in Newark on November 10th.
MORE NEWS: Cop accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip