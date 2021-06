Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Many restrictions lifted across US, cases lowest in a year

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More COVID restrictions are being lifted across the country as coronavirus cases drop.While the pandemic still isn't over, health experts say the vaccines are allowing Americans to inch closer towards pre-pandemic normal life.The majority of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated.In Pennsylvania, nearly all COVID restrictions now lifted.Starting today Michigan once a COVID epicenter also allowing restaurants to open indoor dining areas at 50 percent capacity.And for the first time since the virus shut down New York City, restaurants no longer face any restrictions.It comes as the country reports fewer than 20,000 new COVID cases per day, the lowest number in more than a year. Teachers are being welcomed back to school buildings Tuesday in Paterson, New Jersey after a confusing back-and-forth about in-person learning. Officials say teachers will work Monday through Thursday in-person and work remotely on Fridays.The NYPD is mourning the loss of another one of its members to COVID-19. Detective Stanley Dash served in the NYPD for more than three decades. The 57-year-old detective died Saturday from complications related to coronavirus. The married father of two was remembered by his colleagues as a fun-loving guy with a mischievous side and a smile that lit up the room. More than 55 members of the NYPD have died in the pandemic.Starting Monday night, New York state lifted the midnight curfew for indoor bars and restaurants. Curfews for all catered events will also go away as of midnight. Governor Andrew Cuomo has predicted that the lifting of curfews will lead to increased economic activity and growth for struggling businesses.As more and more people get vaccinated and cases decline, Americans are on the go this holiday weekend at levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers add up to encouraging news in the hopes of returning to a sense of normalcy. COVID cases have dropped nearly 70% in the past three weeks, with more than 50% of the country's adults now vaccinated.New York set a record-low 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the second straight day on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. That number dropped to 0.71 percent Saturday, down from 0.73 percent on Friday.The German government is following up on media reports that coronavirus test centers across the country have overbilled authorities for the number of tests taken. Germans are allowed one free "citizen's test" per week to check if they are negative for coronavirus. They can use the result to be able to dine at outside restaurants, go shopping or visit cultural institutions.California residents are celebrating the sunny Memorial Day weekend more upbeat than they have been for any other holiday since the pandemic began, thanks to dramatically lower virus case rates and increasing vaccinations. About 90% of the state population is in the lower two of four tiers that restrict business operations and other activities. By June 15, California will end the tier system and relax social distancing and masking rules.