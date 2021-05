Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Mask mandates lift in many places, confusion in some states

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the mask mandate lifts for vaccinated New Yorkers in most places, some say they aren't ready to drop the mask until more people get vaccinated.In Texas, there's even more confusion and frustration.Governor Gregg Abbott signed an executive order after the state recorded zero COVID deaths for the first day in more than a year.It says that local officials in Texas who implement mandatory mask orders can now be fined up to $1,000.Houston's mayor suggested his city will not comply.Meantime, White House Adviser Andy Slavitt made a personal appeal to young people to get vaccinated. He revealed his own teenage son has been battling COVID and its effects for months."He's young and fit and in the prime of his life. But six months later, he still suffers from tachycardia, shortness of breath, and ongoing and frequent flu-like symptoms," Slavitt said.New York state will end mask mandates and adopt CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated beginning Wednesday, but New York City's health commissioner is still recommending masks indoors . Dr. David Chokshi said he will still wear a mask indoors -- and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The capacity restrictions on businesses in New York were fully lifted if social distancing can be maintained.In New Jersey, you still have to wear a mask indoors, but this is still a day many business owners have been waiting for.New Jersey is lifting capacity restrictions on most industries including restaurants, gyms, hair salons, casinos, and houses of worship.In a private phone call with the White House Tuesday, several governors, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, pressed the Biden administration on its sudden switch on mask guidelines . The most vocal of the governors was Cuomo, who said the White House should have coordinated with the states because "the message was sensitive.""Help wanted" is a sign many may be seeing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of unfilled jobs is so high that last month it set a record as the National Federation of Independent Businesses found 44% - almost half of small business owners reported unfilled job openings. There's child care issues with schools not full-time, worries about the vaccine and exposure. Some employers say they can't compete with unemployment benefits.Westchester County's Department of Transportation announced face coverings remain required on Bee-Line Buses and paratransit regardless of vaccination status.For the first time in months, people across England are meeting indoors at pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and elsewhere as coronavirus rules were relaxed this week. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons to be cautious and some of the scientists advising him say restrictions might need to be reimposed quickly because of a worrying variant first detected in India The nation's top infectious disease expert is acknowledging "confusion" after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells ABC News, "The problem and the issue is that we don't have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and who's not vaccinated."