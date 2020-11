Coronavirus Updates: Strict travel rules as New York cases rise

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With numbers across New York City on the rise, Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced strict rules for travelers coming in and out of the state.They must now prove that they have tested negative before they arrive, and then take a second test three days after arrival in New York.While red zone areas remain on lockdown, with 21 schools and 45 sites still closed, the city is now preparing for their reopening possibly by the end of the week.The state says schools can reopen if they test all students and staff before resuming in-person learning and conduct weekly screenings of 25% of students moving forward.Some New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Centers are no longer allowing walk-ins beginning Monday, shifting to an appointment-only system, while another has shut down for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test. The Paterson Regional/Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, scheduled to reopen Saturday, November 14.The following MVC Vehicle Centers are now appointment-only:--Cherry Hill--Hazlet--Jersey City--Lakewood--Manahawkin--Medford--Somerville--Springfield--Turnersville--WallingtonThe Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will now issue fines to anyone who is not wearing a mask at its facilities. Face coverings are required at airports, on PATH trains, and in the station, on AirTrains and bus terminals. The MTA is launching a voluntary COVID screening program at bus depots and subway yards this week. Enforcement of the new rule began on Monday, and anyone not wearing a mask will face a $50 fine.The only "opt-in" period for New York City students wishing to switch from full-remote to blended learning is underway . November 2 through November 15 is the only time that families will be able to make that change. If they do not, they will be fully remote for the entire school year, according to officials. For information on opting-in to the blended learning plan the city posted information at schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020 Just in time for the holidays, the CDC is giving cruises the green light to set sail at a limited capacity. But experts warn the current trend in cases could put your Thanksgiving and Christmas plans at risk.Spain's total number of COVID-19 infections has climbed to more than 1,240,000, but the government said Monday it won't be introducing stricter lockdown conditions for now. Over the weekend, a spate of violent protests in a dozen cities were held in response to a nightly curfew introduced last week in Spain. Mostly young protesters set fire to vehicles and trash cans, blocked roads and threw objects at riot police. Spain's Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá told Antena 3 television Monday that "this kind of behavior is to be expected" as people grow weary of restrictions against the spread of COVID-19.President Donald Trump suggested to a Florida crowd he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, after the election. Speaking after midnight following a full day of campaigning, the President was complaining about the news media coverage of Covid-19 when the crowd broke out into a "Fire Fauci" chant. "Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice."As COVID cases continue to spike across the country, Gov. Cuomo is warning against family gatherings this holiday season."I think we have to double down even though it is Thanksgiving," he said. "I understand the symbolism of Thanksgiving. I appreciate the desire to be with family. I really urge people to think twice this year."Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is moving away from the Tri-State Travel Advisory and will now require people coming to the state to test negative . The newly unveiled quarantine policy will do away with the current Tri-State Travel Advisory list, and now mandates that anyone visiting the state must test negative or quarantine for 14 days with the exception of residents from contiguous states New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone