Coronavirus Updates: Worldwide record 350,000 new daily cases, WHO reports

The U.N. health agency says the confirmed daily high of 350,766 cases surpasses by nearly 12,000 a record set earlier this week. That tally includes more than 109,000 cases from Europe.
British scientists reported the coronavirus outbreak is doubling every few weeks. French hospitals are running out of ICU beds. Spain declared a state of emergency in Madrid because of soaring cases.
WHO's emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan acknowledged the worldwide surges, saying "there are no new answers." He says although the agency wants countries to avoid punishing economic lockdowns, governments must ensure the most vulnerable people are protected and take measures toward that end.
Anger in Rockland County as Cuomo's COVID 'Cluster Action' restrictions take effect
Enforcement of new restrictions began Monday in COVID cluster zones across New York, including in Rockland County, where hotspots have the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the state. On Thursday, a robo call went out to 29,000 landlines informing residents that the new measures would take effect at midnight. The backlash was swift.
"It doesn't make sense," said Yossi Gestetner, of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. "Scientifically it doesn't make sense. Morally, it seems to be completely off the rails. And people are certainly frustrated."
All New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home Friday following a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The Arizona Cardinals have not yet left for New Jersey, and the fate of Sunday's game is unknown.
Ticket sales for Broadway performances in New York City are now suspended through May 30, 2021. Dates for each returning and new Broadway show will be announced as individual productions determine the performance schedules for their respective shows.
Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force said she's concerned about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, noting how more people are becoming infected because of indoor family gatherings and social events. Birx acknowledged the rest of the country learned from the experiences of Connecticut and other northeastern states during the early days of the pandemic. The kind of spread that is happening now, she said, is "very different" from the spread of the coronavirus during March and April. "The spread of the virus now is not occurring so much in the workplace as people have taken precautions. It's happening in homes and social occasions and people gathering and taking their mask off and letting down their guard and not physically distancing," said Birx, noting that was a lesson learned in the South during the hot summer months, when people went indoors for air conditioning.
The warnings are over, and enforcement of Governor Andrew Cuomo's COVID cluster zones restrictions begins Friday. Police will ask crowds to disperse, potentially issue summonses, and even arrest those not following the mandates. The shutdown is back in parts Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, as well as Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Broome counties. And for those in the red zones, it means non-essential businesses have to close, restaurants can only offer takeout, there are no mass gatherings, and religious services capped at 10 people.
Random monthly testing in New York City's public schools begins Friday. Between 10%-20% of the students and staff at each public school are part of the "medical monitoring" program city officials agreed to with the teacher's union to open school buildings. Parents or guardians of students under 18 must give written consent before kids are tested in schools. Parents and guardians will receive the test results for their child and can give their consent online.
President Donald Trump is insisting he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels "perfect" one week after his diagnosis with the coronavirus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans, as his doctor said the president had "completed his course of therapy" for the disease. The president has not been seen in public - other than in White House-produced videos - since his Monday return from the military hospital where he received experimental treatments for the virus. On Thursday, his physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a memo that Trump would be able to safely "return to public engagements" on Saturday, as the president tries to shift his focus to the election that's less than four weeks away, with millions of Americans already casting ballots. While Trump said he believes he's no longer contagious, concerns about infection appeared to scuttle plans for next week's presidential debate.
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
