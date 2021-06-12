Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Disney World Orlando to lift some mask mandates next Tuesday

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Disney World Orlando lifting some mask mandates next Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Smiles will soon become more visible at Disney World in Florida.

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

The Orlando theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, though it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Orange County's revised COVID guidelines lifting all local mask recommendations took effect last week.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

LI school district to not make masks mandatory inside school buildings
The Hauppauge School District on Long Island said in a letter to New York state officials that they will not make masks mandatory inside school buildings beginning Monday.

California selects another 15 winners in vaccine lottery
California selected another 15 people on Friday to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine amid hopes from state officials that the chance of winning big money will convince skeptics to get inoculated ahead of the state's broad reopening next week. The lottery-style drawing selected winners from the nearly 22 million Californians who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. State officials identified the winners by what county they lived in, with plans to contact them in the coming days

Russian COVID-19 cases spike 47% in a week

Russia's national coronavirus taskforce on Saturday reported that the country's tally of daily new infections has risen by nearly 50% over the past week and more than doubled in Moscow. It said there were 13,510 infections recorded in the previous day, sharply higher than the 9,163 reported on June 6. Nearly half the new cases were in Moscow - 6,701 compared with 2,936 a week ago.

Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
