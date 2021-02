Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Study finds 7 newly-identified variants in US

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Researchers said they have identified a batch of similar troubling mutations in coronavirus samples circulating in the United States.And they've not only drawn attention to them, they've also come up with a better shorthand for referring to them -- they've named them after birds.The mutations all affect the same stretch of the spike protein -- the knob-like extension on the outside of the virus that it uses to dock onto the cells it infects, the researchers wrote in a pre-print report. It's not peer reviewed yet, but researchers are rushing such findings online to share them quickly with other experts.The genetic stretch that is mutated, or changed, is called 677. The various changes are so similar that the researchers think evolution favors these particular variants, and it's in a troubling place, said Vaughn Cooper, director of the Center for Evolutionary Biology and Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, who worked on the study.MTA officials announced the phased reopening of the New York City subway, slated to begin Feb. 22. Overnight shutdown hours will be adjusted to 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. This comes following the extension of restaurant curfew to 11 p.m.A Connecticut patient who has tested positive for the South African variant was transferred to a New York City hospital. Officials say there is no evidence of any spread in New York state to date.A new vaccination partnership to help underserved communities launches today in New Jersey. The goal is to administer COVID vaccinations to 15,000 residents.Millions of New Yorkers with health conditions that leave them at high risk of illness from COVID-19 can theoretically sign up for appointments at state-run vaccination sites, but a lack of vaccine supply means many will be frustrated in their search for a shot. Seven million New Yorkers, including health care workers and people over 65, were already eligible for vaccinations under previous state rules. Starting Monday, 3 million more people over 16 with so-called comorbidities became eligible.A rapid COVID testing program launched Monday for a single airline at Newark Liberty International Airport. The testing facility is located at the baggage claim area in Terminal C and will serve United Airlines passengers exclusively. More than 300 tests are expected to be administered daily in four separate testing rooms.You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.